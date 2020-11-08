Brian James Pratt
April 12, 1977 - November 7, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Brian James Pratt, 43, died peacefully at his home on November 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brian was born on April 12, 1977 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to the late Frances Pratt (O'Connell) and Michael Pratt of Tucson, Arizona.
In his life, Brian called many places home - including Spain, Chicago, Nashville, Charlottesville, and Charlotte. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1999 with bachelor's degrees in Philosophy and Economics and in 2007 with an MBA from University of Virginia Darden School of Business. In 2007, Brian joined WEDGE Capital Management, becoming a partner in 2015. Brian loved his work and took great pride in his career. He had a work ethic influenced by his father: work hard and take care of people.
Brian met his wife Laura in Charlotte and they were married in Bluffton, South Carolina in 2013. Brian and Laura shared a deep love and passion for travelling the world, soaking up new cultures, and sharing a laugh and quality time with close family and friends. In addition to travel, Brian loved sailing, shooting sporting clays, and spending time on the back porch with his buddy Henry, the English Labrador.
Deeply respected by anyone who knew him, Brian treated everyone around him with a quiet kindness and generosity. He was exceptionally smart and known to read an encyclopedia or two. Passionate about challenging his knowledge and views, Brian was constantly up for learning something new. Sometimes that meant through an old-fashioned philosophical debate – a habit he may have picked up from his late mother who enjoyed the same.
Brian often talked about the ways that his time in high school at Benet Academy influenced his life. A graduate of the class of 1995, Brian formed lifelong relationships with dedicated teachers and friends that remained important to him through the years.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends may honor Brian with gifts to Benet Academy's "Brian J. Pratt Scholarship Fund". Giving can be done online at this link or by mailing memorial gift checks made out to Benet Academy and mailed to 2200 Maple Ave. Lisle, IL 60532. Please include "Brian J. Pratt Scholarship Fund" in the comment section. If donating through the link, designate the Fr. Ronald Rigovsky, O.S.B Memorial Fund with "Brian J. Pratt Scholarship Fund" in the comment section.
Brian is the beloved husband of Laura Pratt (Van Veen), brother of Katherine Brisky (Bill) and Maureen Pratt, uncle of Paul Brisky, son-in-law of Richard and Helen Van Veen, and brother-in-law of Ricky Van Veen. In addition to his immediate family, Brian was cherished by his large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Due to COVID restrictions, Brian's life will be celebrated with a private memorial service.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
