Brian Jeffrey Foreman, 52, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home in Bremerton, WA.Jeff was born November 30, 1966 in Sacramento, CA. He graduated from Garinger High School in Charlotte in 1986.He is survived by his mother Mabel Frazer and step father Frank Frazer; sisters Vanessa Foreman and Marilyn Foreman; brother Michael Foreman; as well as four nieces; one nephew; two great nieces; and two great nephews.A memorial service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland, officiated by Jack Waldrop.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to