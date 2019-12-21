Guest Book View Sign Service Information Valley Mortuary - Driggs 786 Valley Centre Dr. Driggs , ID 83422 (208)-354-2394 Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Gray McDonnell January 30, 1969 - December 5, 2019 VICTOR, ID - In the shadow of the mountain range he loved so much, Brian Gray McDonnell passed away peacefully - with family and friends by his side - at home in Victor, Idaho on December 5, 2019. Brian was born on January 30, 1969, in South Bend, Indiana, grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, attended Saint Ann Catholic School, and graduated from Charlotte Catholic High School and East Carolina University. Brian spent his 50 short years taking on life with strength, courage, and adventure. He solo-hiked the Appalachian Trail southbound in 1997 where he met Jennifer, his partner in life, on a stopover. Soon after, they continued hiking the Great Smoky Mountains section of the trail together. A few months later they moved to Jackson, Wyoming, built a home, a business (Leisure Sports), and a beautiful family together. As an avid backcountry skier, mountain climber, snowmobiler, oarsman, and a dedicated member of the Teton Search and Rescue team (Teton County, Idaho), Brian was most comfortable exploring the mountains and the rivers he loved. He climbed Mount Hood, Mount Adams, and Mount Rainier back-toback over a seven-day period in 2014 before learning of his colorectal cancer illness in 2016. Still, his favorite climbs were right here at home among the peaks of Grand Teton National Park. After his diagnosis, Brian kept a regular schedule of adventure between surgeries and treatments, which included rafting the Main Fork of the Salmon River, summiting the Grand Teton for his seventh time, chaperoning his girls' off-piste class field trips, and, most recently, hiking the Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim Trail. His fun-loving nature never dimmed, not even for a minute, and his unwavering strength - in the face of danger - was admired by his peers. In addition to his adventures, Brian was passionate about raising awareness of colorectal cancer, urging others to educate themselves on the signs and get screened early. Teton Gravity Research worked with Brian early in his battle with cancer and produced the documentary Mountain in the Hallway (

Donations