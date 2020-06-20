Brian Keith Snyder 1970-2020 MATTHEWS - Brian Snyder, 49, passed away at home in Matthews, NC on June 6th in the loving hands of his son Cole Snyder and his fiancee, Holly Britt-Warren. Most of us would call the last months of Brian's life with esophageal cancer as nothing short of hell, but Brian bragged that he was finally and unexpectedly a 1%'er. Always funny, always positive! (esophageal cancer accounts for 1% of cancers diagnosed in the United States). He left behind one of everything sold by Costco and a treasure trove of memorabilia and antiques. Need a vintage organ or an Elvis lamp, Brian had it and all we can say is it might be somewhere in the garage, good luck finding it. This is not an ad for cancer nor a flea market but an obituary for a huge-hearted man, talented artist, and a proud loving father. He lived and loved, played beautiful music, and would give you the rock-n-roll concert t-shirt off his back. Brian shot straight and had a knack for telling it like it was. His life was not sugar-coated nor were his words but if you were in his life, he gave you his heart. Although Brian's life was not a straight or easy path, the road to home always pointed North to Jackson, Michigan. He loved visiting with his family, friends, and sharing a bit of home with Cole. In recent years, Brian chose a career with flexibility, that combined his love for antiques and desire for precision and perfection. His business, Elizabeth Antique Restoration, was named after the historic neighborhood in Charlotte where he started offering outstanding services to neighbors and friends that grew by word of mouth. Throughout Brian's life, he pursued and perfected his musical prowess becoming an accomplished singer-songwriter and recorded artist with six studio albums. Professionally, Brian performed and recorded under the pseudonym Brian Doyle and you could find him doing solo performances and jammin' with his band (The Hamilton's) around Charlotte at venues like The Visulite Theater, Neighborhood Theater, the Local, Mac's Speedshop, Philosopher's Stone, and more. Brian's eclectic catalog of strong, polished work was influenced most by Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, George Harrison, and the Beatles. Link to: Brian's Songs, Albums & Music Videos Brian will be sorely missed, but stored lovingly in the memories of his close friends, family, and probably every stranger he ever met, however, mostly by his pride and joy, first and only son Cole (15). He is survived by his fiancee, Holly Britt-Warren, mother Noemi "Ruth" Kolek (Jerome). As the youngest of six children, he will be missed by his brothers, Todd Snyder (Stacy), Chris Snyder, and Bob Hutchins, his sisters, Nancy Churchill (Randy), Kim Train (Garner), Rose Linville (David), Ruth Pifer-Hutson (Joe) and several nieces and nephews. Special mention goes to Sean Snyder (Leigh) and Mattie (Eric Carlson) who were raised alongside Brian. Also mentioning Brian's oversized goofy dog Pallas and "daddy's little demon" dog Picasso. Brian was predeceased by his father, Michael E. Snyder, brothers Michael "Skeet" Snyder and TJ Snyder, sister-in-law Bobbie Snyder, and nephew Dustin Snyder. Brian Snyder, Long may you run... When it is safe to host a gathering, Brian's fiancee and family will be planning a celebration of life. Location and dates to be determined. In lieu of flowers, If you are inclined to make a donation on behalf of Brian, please consider the North Meck Animal Rescue that was close to Brian's heart.



