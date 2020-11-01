Brice DeArmond Newell
April 22, 1939 - October 26, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Brice DeArmond Newell, age 81, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Monday, the 26th of October, 2020, at Novant Hospice. Brice was born on the 22nd of April, 1939, to the late D.P. and Cora Lee Newell. He retired from Duke Power and was the owner of Newell Enterprises and Sud N Clean Products. He was a member of Duncan United Methodist Church. Surviving Brice is his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Martin Newell of the home; son, Martin DeArmond Newell, daughter, Gina Newell Fitts (John); two grand-daughters Peyton DeArmond Fitts and Eleanor (Ella) Grace Fitts; sister, Terry Smith; and sister in law Christine Newell. He is preceded in death by his brother John Lee Newell. A funeral service to celebrate Brice's life will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, the 5th of November, 2020, in the Historic Chapel of Ellington Funeral Services, with Richard Dearmond Newell officiating. The Newell family will greet friends immediately after the funeral service at the funeral home. For a complete biography of Brice, please visit www.ellingtonfuneralservices.com
