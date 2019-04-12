Broadus D. Morrison age 51 passed away on April 5, 2019. Home going services will be held 12:00pm, visitation 11:00am Saturday at United House of Prayer-Huntersville 13006 Central Ave. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel 3641 Central Ave. is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"
|
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2019