Broadus D. Morrison age 51 passed away on April 5, 2019. Home going services will be held 12:00pm, visitation 11:00am Saturday at United House of Prayer-Huntersville 13006 Central Ave. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel 3641 Central Ave. is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2019
