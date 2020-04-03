Brooke H. Simmons of Charlotte, NC passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2020 at the age of 11. Brooke was the granddaughter of the late Arthur "Hunk" Jordan, daughter of Carolyn "NeNe" Jordan Hammonds (Mike) and Anthony Simmons (Bridget). Brooke is survived by her loving parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 5-7pm at the A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home 2310 Statesville Ave. Charlotte. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 12pm at Faith Fellowship Ministries in Middletown, OH. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, OH.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 3, 2020