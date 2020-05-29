Bruce Allen Perkins, 81, of Mint Hill passed away peacefully on May 27th, 2020.
He was born in New Albany, Indiana on May 31, 1938 and graduated from New Albany High School.
Bruce was married to Rebecca Perkins for 60 years and worked in metal fabrication and machining for Phillip Morris.
He was a long-time volunteer for Hearts & Hammers and a proud member of the local 108 machinists and aerospace union and Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Bruce had a zealous passion for filmmaking and his family, mainly his grandchildren.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Rebecca, two daughters, Dana Mannix and Susan Held, a sister, Margie Cissel, 18 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren, by whom he will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00am Saturday, May 30, 2020 at McEwen-Mint Hill Chapel with a service in the chapel following at 10:00am. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2020.