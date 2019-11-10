Bruce Griffin Dulin CONCORD - Bruce Griffin Dulin, 84, left this world on November 3rd. Named after her father, she was the ninth of twelve children. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Hovie Dulin. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Johnny McQuay (Jane), Joe McQuay, and Jerry McQuay (Sheryl), son by another mother, Jim Stegall, granddaughters Jill McQuay, Jamie Brooks (Jason) and April Davis (Matt), great grandsons Jacob Brooks, Jordon Brooks and Owen Davis, sister Brenda Stowe and brother Jerry Griffin. Survivors also include Debbie (Dennis) Black and Scott (Donna) Dulin, grandchildren Chad (Jen), Denise, Seth and Corey, great granddaughters Ava and Audrey. "Nannie" enjoyed her garden, her zero turn mower, dancing, the beach and her family and friends. She donated her body to her beloved UNC. Memorials should be made to Gilwood Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Life , officiated by Rev. Chaz Blaisdell, will be held on Saturday, November 16, 1:00 at Gilwood Presbyterian Church, 2993 Odell School Road, Concord, NC 28027. Go Heels!
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 10, 2019