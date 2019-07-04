Mr. Bruce Noblitt, 81, of Locust, NC died Monday July 1, 2019 at his home.
Born February 22, 1938 in Shelby NC, he was a graduate of Shelby High School. He moved to Charlotte in 1962, where he resided most of his life. Mr. Noblitt retired from Piedmont Natural Gas after 40 years of service. He was an avid race face, and continued to work for many years in the racing industry. He was a former member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC and a current member of Love's Grove United Methodist Church in Stanfield, NC.
Mr. Noblitt is survived by his family, sister Patsy Hutchins; children Jennifer Long (husband Tracy) and Eric Noblitt (wife Mary); grandchildren Grant, Andrew, and Bryson Long, Katie and Abby Noblitt.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 at Love's Grove UMC and will be followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 to celebrate the life of Bruce.
Memorials can be sent to Love's Grove United Methodist Church, 4360 Polk Ford, Stanfield NC, 28163.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Noblitt family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 4, 2019