"Popples" Bruce Homer Morrison, 94 of Charlotte, passed peacefully on September 17, 2020 surrounded by loving family after heart complications. Bruce was born January 29, 1926 in Hartsville, SC to the late Bessie Aileen Hall Morrison and Edward Preston Morrison. He was one of eight siblings growing up on a farm in McBee, SC.
Bruce was a 1943 graduate of McBee High School, attended Spartanburg Junior College, and a graduate from the University of South Carolina, in 1950 earning a BS in Retailing and Psychology. He honorably served his country in the Army of the United States, Air Corps Branch, from 1944-1946 as a Corporal Armorer Gunner in the 586th Bomb Squadron. His Air Corps travels included the USA and Germany.
Bruce worked in the propane division of Exxon (ESSO). While driving a propane tank truck, he was tragically trapped when the truck ignited burning his left leg. He encountered numerous skin grafts over the years never complaining about the pain he endured. He met his loving wife, Betty Jane Boswell, a Nurse Assistant, while hospitalized at the MacLeod Infirmary, Florence, SC. They were married in 1953 following his one-year hospitalization. He continued to work for Exxon for 33 years until his retirement from the TropiGas Propane Division in 1988.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing on the family farm in McBee, SC, bird watching, landscaping, rose gardens, trips to Cherokee Casino, cruises to the Bahamas, and attending Gamecocks football games. He loved having his big boy breakfast on the veranda overlooking Lake Robinson. He most enjoyed his weekly Poker Club of 60 years journaling his wins. He spoke fondly of long standing relationships with Jim Jones, Gordy Diegelman, Ed Kerry, Ron Twitty, "Sweetie", John Ward and Walter Wilson; and his devotion to "Ginger" Virginia White of Columbia, SC.
Bruce was a loving father of five children, Patta Punch-Bullis (deceased) (Daryl), Brenda Perdue (Ed), Rodger Morrison (Brenda), Tim Morrison (Denise) and Randy Morrison (Deborah); proud grandfather of twelve grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren. Family gatherings were sweet noise to his ears. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Willene Morrison Gardner and his brother, Robert Brooks Morrison.
Preceded in death by his devoted wife, Betty Jane Boswell Morrison in 1998; his daughter, "Patta" Patricia Morrison Punch-Bullis in 2017; brothers, Roy, Harold, Gene, Fritz; and sister, Betty Ruth.
Bruce will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather, outdoorsman, proud patriot and U.S. Air Corps veteran.
Family will enjoy a private celebration of Bruce's life. A special thanks to Debra Roberts for your loving kindness and care to our dad. Here's to unsung angels such as you.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270.
