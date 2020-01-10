Bruce Wendell Horn ALLEN, TX - Bruce Wendell Horn, 56 years, of Allen, Texas passed away on December 24, 2019. He was the son of Mary Kathryn (Kay) Horn and the late Romaine Floyd (Bill) Horn of Matthews, NC. He was born on November 27, 1961, in Tarzana, California in the San Fernando Valley. Bruce attended Fresno State University with interests in composing music. Working as a long-haul truck driver provided opportunities to travel the U.S. from east coast into the west. He is survived by his mother, his brother Kenneth and nephews Nickalaus and Clayton from Matthews, NC and other relatives throughout the USA who loved him. A memorial service will be held on January 29th, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC. There will be a visitation following the service in the Bradbury Room.

