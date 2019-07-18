Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce R. Culp M.D.. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Memorial service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 190 E. Franklin Blvd Gastonia , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce R. Culp MD, 58, passed away July 15, after a long battle with multiple myeloma.



A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 190 E. Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC.



Dr. Culp was born in Lancaster, PA to the late Charles and Mary Ann Culp. He lived in northeastern PA most of his life until moving south to the Charlotte area in 2009.



He graduated from Lehigh University with a B.S. in biochemistry and his life-long dream was to be a family physician, which he realized when he graduated from Temple University School of Medicine in 1986.



He finished his family medicine residency at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown, PA. Bruce enjoyed taking care of his patients and served them for 32 years until he retired in 2018.



Bruce was always regarded by his peers and his patients. He always took the extra steps to make sure his patients were reassured and comfortable. His patients all trusted him with their care. There's a phrase "the good doctor", Bruce was indeed that and more.



He also always took time for his family Linda, Jen and Alyssa whom he adored. The world is a better place because of Bruce Culp and he will be missed by many.



Survivors are his loving wife Linda Kowalchik Culp; daughters Jennifer Culp of Philadelphia, PA and Alyssa Shaffer and husband Evan of Pittsburgh, PA.



He enjoyed his free time golfing and spending time with his loyal and loving dogs Crystal who crossed Rainbow Bridge in 2012 and his current golden retriever, Riley. He was a member of FUMC in Gastonia.



Memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P. O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 (



Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mr. Culp.

