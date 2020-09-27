Bruce Hannon Suttle, Jr. CHARLOTTE- Bruce Suttle, 67, passed away at home suddenly on July 23, 2020 due to a heart attack. He was born at Charlotte Memorial Hospital on January 12, 1953 to Bruce Suttle Sr. and Joan Brown Suttle. Bruce graduated in 1971 from East Mecklenburg High School and graduated from Carolina School of Broadcasting in 1972. From there he took his talents with stage lighting and sound to work at Paramount Carowinds with their live music shows and artists at the Paladium. Bruce had the honor and privilege of installing the sound system in John Lennon and Yoko Ono's townhome in New York. Bruce went to work at Best Buy Tire store on The Plaza in Charlotte with his father Bruce Suttle Sr. and was a strong support in helping to build the business with loyal customers for many years in the 80's & 90's. After this, Bruce went to work for 20+ years at Home Depot and was a Millwork specialist. Bruce became a member of the Scottish Rite and was the former Master of Temple Lodge 676 in 1999. In the last decade Bruce has worked diligently producing music and services recordings for The Serenity Church of Charlotte. Bruce was predeceased by his mother, Joan Brown Suttle in 1998 and his brother Brooks (Rusty Suttle) in 2005. Bruce is survived by his father, Bruce Suttle Sr. of Charlotte, his sister Susie Rochin Martin and husband Harold Martin of Charlotte, three nieces he adored: Nicole Rochin of Portland, OR, Gabrielle Rochin Baisey and husband Michael Baisey of Mint Hill, NC, and Stephanie Rochin of Charleston, SC. Bruce was extremely well-read and had a life-long love of books. He was rarely seen about town without a book in his hands. He loved sharing with his family and friends and had a home library of thousands of books of history, geography, the classics, science fiction, and ancient philosophy books. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a celebration of life will be held in 2021, time to be determined as safety allows. If you would like to honor Bruce's life with a memorial gift, please make contributions to The Serenity Church, 4220 Stacy Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209; (803) 370-2612 or email office@theserenitychurch.org.



