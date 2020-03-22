Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Sylvester Betts. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Sylvester Betts, patriarch of the Betts family, World War II veteran, proud NC State graduate, avid golfer, short story writer, and consummate bartender, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on March 16th 2020.



Bruce was born in Raleigh on August 2nd 1923 and grew up in the Boylan Heights neighborhood. He graduated from NC State University with a degree in Engineering. During World War II, Bruce served as a first lieutenant in the Army Infantry stationed in the Philippines and he later served with the occupation forces in Japan.



On a blind date on New Year's Eve of 1945, he met Tissie, the love of his life, and they were married in May of that year. That was the beginning of a love affair that would continue for 72 years. During that time the couple would have four beautiful children: David, Lizzie, Andy and Barry. In the early 1950's, he transferred with Delph Hardware from Richmond to Charlotte, and he remained a Charlottean for the rest of his life. Bruce went on to open his own company (the Maxson-Betts Company) and they provided the doors and windows for many buildings in the area, including Charlotte Memorial Hospital.



Bruce retired from work the day he turned 65 and he never looked back. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Myers Park Country Club, winning championships there as well as the Ocean Isle Invitational Tournament. Bruce could always be spotted on the course, since he was known for wearing the wildest golf pants he could find. In addition to golfing, Bruce was also a longtime volunteer with Friendship Trays delivering meals to the needy. He and Tissie were also members at St. John's Episcopal Church.



In addition to his wife, Tissie, who passed away in 2016, Bruce was predeceased by his parents and siblings, as well as by his grandson Drew. He is survived by his children: David (Millie), Lizzie Betts Weber (Lou), Andy (Beth), and Barry (Stan); his grandchildren, Ann, Ben, Brad, Tyler and Stephanie; his great-grandchildren, William, Virginia Grace, McCoy, Emersyn, Julia, Grace, and soon to be James; along with numerous nieces and nephews, as well as by his furry family members, Copper and Little Bit.



The family would also like to especially thank Rina Guadamud and Denise Brown for the wonderful care they gave to Bruce and Tissie over the last few years.



A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at some point in the future. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Friendship Trays or to the Humane Society of Charlotte.



