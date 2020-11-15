Bryant Galusha
November 28, 1927 - November 5, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Bryant L. Galusha, M.D., nationally recognized by his peers as an innovative leader in the fields of pediatrics, medical education and medical licensure/discipline died at his residence under the care of his daughters and son's in law on November 5th just shy of his 93rd birthday.
Arrangements are being made by Carolina Cremation, full obituary at www.carolinafuneral.com
At Dr. Galusha's request, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.