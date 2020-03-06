Buford Perry Nance, 95 of Charlotte calmly passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 5th. He was born in Union County, NC on July 20, 1924 to Alfred Craig Nance and Annie Myrtle Blackwelder.
He was a proud WWII veteran and was widely known by those he met during his life as "the nicest man alive".
He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers, one sister, his loving wife Margaret Threatt Nance, his son Kenneth Buford Nance and a grandson Stephen Michael Cavin.
He is survived by his daughters Peggy Cavin (Mike Rink), Joanna Edwards (Larry) and Kathy Warner (Bill) eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 7 at 2pm at Forest Lawn West Funeral And Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208. Funeral services will be held there at 3pm.
A full obituary, photos and remembrances can be found at www.forestlawnwest.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 6, 2020