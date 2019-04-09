Mr. Burrel David Goddard of Charlotte went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2019 at Mercy Atrium Hospital. Burrel was a graduate of Bebout Chiropractic College. Burrel was born in Buffalo, NY on July 10, 1941, the son of the late Burrel and Lorraine Goddard. He was strong in his Christian faith and was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church and Tyrone Wade's Sunday School Class. His survivors include his wife Laurene Alice Goddard, daughter Renee (Kevin) Scruggs, grandson Brenden Strueber, grand-daughter Bailey Scruggs, his sister Paula (Ron) Peterson, his sister Karla (Kirk) Feather, nieces Dawn (Steve) Overgard, Kara (Chris) McGinley, Krista (Andrew) Maciejewski, and Kaitlyn (Greg)Duell. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11am at Hickory Grove Baptist Church located at 7200 East WT Harris Boulevard in Charlotte. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.McEwenFS.com.
|
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 9, 2019