Mr. Caleb Harley Barnhardt, Jr. (79) went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, May 25, 2019. Mr. Barnhardt was born January 7, 1940 in Charlotte, NC, son of the late Caleb H. Barnhardt Sr. and Mae Goodman Barnhardt.



Caleb graduated with a degree in Religious Studies from Wake Forest in 1963. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He was a retired tax accountant and served in the US Air Force Air National Guard for six years. He served on the following boards: South Piedmont Community College Foundation Board, Alliance for Children, Wingate University Board of Trustees, Finance Board at Rolling Hills Country Club, Wake Forest Deacon Club and was the past president of Kiwanis of Monroe.



Caleb and his late wife were members of Matthews United Methodist Church and past members of Myers Park United Methodist Church. Caleb was a treasurer of the MUMC Sunday School class as well as the Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club.



In 2010-2011, Caleb was named Monroe Kiwanian of the Year. In 2013, he was given the Wingate University Athletic Service Award. In 2015, he and Lorene were honored by SPCC with the naming of The Barnhardt Science Lab. In 2017, the Caleb and Lorene Barnhardt Athletic Office Suite was dedicated to the family. Caleb was recently recognized as an Honorary Alumnus at Wingate University.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park. Services to celebrate the life of Caleb will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2pm at Matthews United Methodist Church. Graveside service to follow at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte.



Caleb was preceded in death by his wife Lorene P. Barnhardt. Survivors include two children: Stuart Barnhardt (Kelly) of Indian Trail and Christi Manivanh (Daniel) of Waxhaw, four grandchildren: Thomas Barnhardt, Ryan Barnhardt, Mya Manivanh and Coby Manivanh.



Memorials may be sent to Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 South Trade Street, Matthews NC 28105.



