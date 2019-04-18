Obituary Guest Book View Sign

C. Brent Crisp 76, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019. Brent was born on January 5, 1943 to the late George Ray and Ethel Crisp. He was preceded in death by his brother Bob Crisp.



Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00pm until 1:45pm at Gordon Funeral Service.



He was a loving husband, father, poppy, and friend. His passions in life were golfing, fishing, and his beloved Tar heels! He was his happiest when he was in the mountains fishing and sight seeing. His other passion was working in his yard and tending to his flowers. His love of God and family were of utmost importance to him and would challenge us all to never accept defeat.



He is survived by his wife Carol, three daughters, Teri Crisp McDonnell (Darren) Stacy Wernli (Randy), and Patti McKinney (Harlan), six grandchildren, Ryan, Lauryn and Nick Wernli, Andrew McDonnell, and Harlan and Ellie McKinney. He also leaves a sister in-law Mary Crisp, a brother in-law Steve Cioffi, and many special nieces. Brent's greatest wish was to leave this world having made it a better place. He has left an impact on everyone he touched. Rest in peace Brentsie/Poppy.



