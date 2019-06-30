Dr. Calvin Brian Cameron, 68 of Mooresville died June 26, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1950 in Winnipeg, Canada to the late William and Merveen Cameron. He started his career as a pediatric anesthesiologist at University of Manitoba, Children's Hospital, then worked at the University of Minnesota. In 2003, he joined Providence Anesthesiology Associates, Novant Hospital.
Survivors include his wife Joanne Clarke Cameron; daughters, Jennie Cameron of Brentwood, TN and Meagan Greene and husband Casey of Ft. Mill, SC; and 7 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughters Allison and Jill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 950 West Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 or Barium Springs Home for Children, Barium Springs, NC, 28010.
A mass will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church at 11 am on Saturday, July 6. A reception will follow at the church. The family requests you wear bright colors to the service. Graveside services will be private at Northlake Memorial Gardens.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 30, 2019