Cameron LeRoi Livers, 21 years old, affectionately known as "Cam", ended his earthly career on Thurs., Jan. 16, 2020. Cam was born in Louisville, Ky, on April 17, 1998, to Henry Mason Livers and Sharon (Livers) Johnson. Cam was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer, Renal Medullary Carcinoma (RMC) in October 2019. Cameron was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his brother, Mason Livers; Leslie "Dad" Johnson, Va; grandparents, LeRoy & Sylvia Bland; aunt, Michelle Bland, and step-sister, Iliyana Johnson. Cameron's: "Celebration of Life": 11:00am on Sat., Feb. 8, 2020; Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer St., Petersburg, VA 23803. Florida Service: 10:00am on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020; St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 1400 Riverside Dr., Coral Springs, FL 33071. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: www.gifts.mdanderson.org "In Memory Of"...Please select "I would like to choose where my donation will go" and select "Other"; input Renal Medullary Carcinoma Research.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 2, 2020