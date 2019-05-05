Candace Eileen (Ormand) McKinnon (1950 - 2019)
Candace Eileen Ormand McKinnon, age 69, of Springfield Drive, Lincolnton and formerly of York, SC died Saturday, May 04, 2019. Services will be held at a later date. Mrs. McKinnon was born on January 7, 1950 and was the daughter of the late Walter Lee and Edna Carpenter Ormand. She worked in sales. She is survived by one brother, Michael Ormand and wife, Leona of Lincolnton; two nephews, Kenneth Ormand and wife, Lynn of Lincolnton and Jeffery Ormand of Mooresboro, NC; two nieces, Kimberly Hopper and husband, Billy of Lincolnton and Lisa Thomas of Lincolnton; four great- nephews, three great- nieces and one great-great- nephew. Memorials may be made to , stjude.org/memorialgifts. Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the McKinnon family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 5, 2019
