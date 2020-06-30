Candee Dellinger Davis, 51, passed away Sunday evening, June 28, 2020.
Born in Charlotte, NC on March 20, 1969, the daughter of Gene Dellinger (Mary) of Statesville, NC and Carol Leathers (Van) of Myrtle Beach, SC.
Candee graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in 1987 and Western Carolina University in 1991 with a Bachelors Degree in Science & Arts Social Work. She had worked as a home service specialist for Bank of America and Wells Fargo.
Candee enjoyed beach vacations, working out and spending time with her boys.
In addition to her parents, survivors include 3 sons, Hunter Davis (Kenzie), Luke Davis (Becca) and Jared Davis; 2 grandsons, Beau Davis and Grayson Davis; a brother, Dusty Dellinger (Vanessa) and friend and caregiver, Tony Chapman.
Memorial services are planned for 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at McEwen Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenderitachapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 30, 2020.