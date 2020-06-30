Candee Dellinger Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Candee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candee Dellinger Davis, 51, passed away Sunday evening, June 28, 2020.

Born in Charlotte, NC on March 20, 1969, the daughter of Gene Dellinger (Mary) of Statesville, NC and Carol Leathers (Van) of Myrtle Beach, SC.

Candee graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in 1987 and Western Carolina University in 1991 with a Bachelors Degree in Science & Arts Social Work. She had worked as a home service specialist for Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Candee enjoyed beach vacations, working out and spending time with her boys.

In addition to her parents, survivors include 3 sons, Hunter Davis (Kenzie), Luke Davis (Becca) and Jared Davis; 2 grandsons, Beau Davis and Grayson Davis; a brother, Dusty Dellinger (Vanessa) and friend and caregiver, Tony Chapman.

Memorial services are planned for 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at McEwen Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenderitachapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel
6300 Mallard Creek Road
Charlotte, NC 28262
7045963291
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved