Ms. Candy Griffin of Charlotte, NC went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 6, 2019. A Home Going service to celebrate her life will be at 2pm, Thursday March 14 at Central Church of God with Pastor Greg Baker officiating. Visitation will be at 1pm at Central Church of God prior to her Home Going service. Candy was born in Charlotte, NC, daughter of the late Charles and Frances Robinson. She was a member at Central Church of God. Candy was a beloved mother and grandmother who poured every ounce of her heart into her family and put smiles on the faces of everyone who knew her. She was a devoted Christian, prayer warrior, member of the church choir, youth leader, coach and teacher. Candy graduated National Honor Society from her high school. Candy is now watching over her Daughter and "Son-in-Love", Lindsay and Matthew Dobson, her Son and "Daughter-in-Love", Sgt. Chase Griffin, veteran, USMC and Lindsey Griffin along with her Grandchildren, Emma and Luke Griffin. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Charles and Frances Robinson and her little sister Kimberly Cochran. Candy was dearly loved and will be missed by many, but none so much as her children and grandchildren. We take our comfort in the knowledge that she has made it to her Heavenly Home and is with her Lord Jesus. We will be reunited one day! Flower memorials can be sent to Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home / C. Griffin Family, 16901 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. Online condolences may be made at

