Cannise Flowers Evans, 68, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at Atrium Health Care in Charlotte, NC. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Latta with Rev. Dr. Christopher H. Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta.
Mrs. Evans was born in Latta, South Carolina, December 7, 1950, the daughter of the late Pearlie Baxley Flowers and Isla Davis Flowers. Cannise retired from University of North Carolina (UNC) at Charlotte. She was of the Baptist faith.
Cannise is survived by her husband of forty-four years, Joseph Wayne Evans of the home; son, Joseph Wayne Evans, Jr. (Jaclyn) of Fayetteville, NC; daughters, Amy M. Tock (Michael) of Kannapolis, NC and Lila James (Wesley) of Charlotte, NC; grandchild, Zacharie Pineda; one grandchild on the way; and beloved caregiver, Sharmell Irving of Charlotte. She was predeceased by her brothers, Curly Flowers, Troy Flowers, Willie Flowers; and sisters, Lila Pullie, Marie Mangum and Isabell Flowers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2019