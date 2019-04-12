Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cannise (Flowers) Evans. View Sign





Mrs. Evans was born in Latta, South Carolina, December 7, 1950, the daughter of the late Pearlie Baxley Flowers and Isla Davis Flowers. Cannise retired from University of North Carolina (UNC) at Charlotte. She was of the Baptist faith.



Cannise is survived by her husband of forty-four years, Joseph Wayne Evans of the home; son, Joseph Wayne Evans, Jr. (Jaclyn) of Fayetteville, NC; daughters, Amy M. Tock (Michael) of Kannapolis, NC and Lila James (Wesley) of Charlotte, NC; grandchild, Zacharie Pineda; one grandchild on the way; and beloved caregiver, Sharmell Irving of Charlotte. She was predeceased by her brothers, Curly Flowers, Troy Flowers, Willie Flowers; and sisters, Lila Pullie, Marie Mangum and Isabell Flowers.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.



You may sign the online guestbook at

Cannise Flowers Evans, 68, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at Atrium Health Care in Charlotte, NC. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Latta with Rev. Dr. Christopher H. Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta.Mrs. Evans was born in Latta, South Carolina, December 7, 1950, the daughter of the late Pearlie Baxley Flowers and Isla Davis Flowers. Cannise retired from University of North Carolina (UNC) at Charlotte. She was of the Baptist faith.Cannise is survived by her husband of forty-four years, Joseph Wayne Evans of the home; son, Joseph Wayne Evans, Jr. (Jaclyn) of Fayetteville, NC; daughters, Amy M. Tock (Michael) of Kannapolis, NC and Lila James (Wesley) of Charlotte, NC; grandchild, Zacharie Pineda; one grandchild on the way; and beloved caregiver, Sharmell Irving of Charlotte. She was predeceased by her brothers, Curly Flowers, Troy Flowers, Willie Flowers; and sisters, Lila Pullie, Marie Mangum and Isabell Flowers.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kannaday's Funeral Home, Inc.

1252 Hwy. 57 South

Dillon , SC 29536

843-774-7641 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.