Captain Chester Malarz, 99, of Charlotte, NC, husband of the late Mary Culbreath Malarz, passed away on September 16, 2020. Captain Malarz was born in Buffalo, NY, the only child of Anthony Casper Malarz and Mildred Eleanor Rodanski. He married Mary Elizabeth Culbreath of Tampa, FL on April 30, 1945. They lived in Charlotte from 1949-1965, and in Atlanta, GA before moving back to Charlotte in 2011.



He served as a P-51 fighter pilot with the 8th Air Force, 339th Fighter Group in England during W.W.II. Captain Malarz flew as a pilot for Eastern Airlines for 34 years, retiring in 1980. He was a member of Quiet Birdmen, Retired Eastern Pilots Assoc., Silver Wings, 8th Air Force Historical Society, 339th Fighter Group Assoc., and Veterans of Foreign Wars.



Chet is survived by sons Bob Malarz (Marsha) of Charlotte, Charlie Malarz (Rebecca) of Atlanta, daughter Jean Wood (Stacey) of Charlotte, grandchildren Steve Malarz, Carly Baucom (Ryan), Richard Wood and Andy Wood (Alison); great-grandchildren Lily Baucom and Riley Baucom, all of Charlotte.



Burial will be in the Culbreath family section of Hopewell Church Cemetery, Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.



