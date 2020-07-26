Carl Dean Roberts, 88, died July 17, 2020. He was born November 13, 1931, in Lowell, NC, to Laura Sue Hoffman Roberts and Joseph Carl Roberts. After spending his early years in Charlotte, NC, he moved in 1938 to York, SC, where his father was the master mechanic at several cotton mills and later ran his own electrical and plumbing business. While assisting his father, Carl learned the skills of problem solving and patience that would serve him well the rest of his life.



Carl attended York High School, where he enjoyed playing football for the Green Dragons. He graduated in 1950 and soon joined the National Guard, where he served as an anti-aircraft gun commander in Japan during the Korean War.



Upon returning home, he attended Presbyterian College for one year before transferring to Clemson University. In 1957, Carl graduated with a degree in Industrial Education and soon became the industrial arts teacher at Wilson Junior High in Charlotte, NC. It was there he met teacher Dorothy Dudley, who would soon become his wife.



In 1960, Carl left teaching to work for Duke Power Company, where he started out in the Production and Transmission Meter Department, and later became a senior control computer technician in the Operations Department before retiring in 1989.



An active member of Charlotte's Christ United Methodist Church, Carl served on the Board of Trustees and in the CUMC Men's Club, led the Boy Scout troop, organized a softball league with nearby churches, and participated in numerous church projects and fundraisers.



Carl had a zest for life. Over the years, his hobbies included family camping trips and hiking along the Appalachian Trail and the Blue Ridge Parkway. Carl also found joy in planning and tending 60 years of summer gardens, building 30 model airplanes, watching nature and wildlife in his own backyard, and constructing woodworking projects to give away.



He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dottie Dudley Roberts, his daughters, Rachel Roberts Hord and Rebecca Roberts Alley (Mark), and his beloved grandchildren, Jacob Alley and Abigail Alley. Other surviving family members include his brother Jerry Roberts (Emily), his brother-in-law Jim Dudley (Gail), and nine nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his sister Jo Roberts Owens, sister-in-law Carolyn Dudley Bayzik and husband Steve Bayzik, niece Laura Jo Owens and nephew Mark Bayzik.



A memorial service will be planned for a later time. Contributions may be made in Carl's memory to Christ United Methodist Church, 8020 Bellhaven Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28216.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store