Carl E. Dowdey passed away on March, 29, 2019, at his daughters residence in Augusta, GA. Born February 13, 1924 in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Tillinghast "T.M." Dowdey and Sarah C. Dowdey. Mr. Dowdey served his country in the Navy in World War II. He fought in the Pacific and said, "I saw the American flag just after it was raised on top of Mt. Suribachi at Iwo Jima. That flag was a wonderful sight. We should never forget the high price that was paid for the liberty and freedom we enjoy in this country." He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and was a design engineer for Duke Power for thirty years. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-four years, Geraldine M. Dowdey. He is survived by their children, Sarah and Jim Minick of Rural Retreat, VA; Paul and Michelle Dowdey of Knotts Island, NC; three grandchildren, Allison Ceballos of Knoxville, TN, Clay Dowdey of Raleigh, NC and Tanner Dowdey of Knotts Island, NC. He is also survived by a sister, Ethel Brannon of Atlanta, GA, and a brother, T.M. Dowdey of Columbia, SC. He was preceded in death by brothers, Ernest Dowdey and Harvey Dowdey and a sister Bernice Scarborough.



Carl will be buried in Loves Grove Cemetery, Stanfield, NC at a later date. Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 31, 2019

