Mr. Carl Edward Bennett, 89, died peacefully Monday, June 17, 2019 at Anson Health and Rehab in Wadesboro.



Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, June 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Wadesboro with Rev. Dr. Maner Tyson officiating. Interment will follow in Anson Memorial Park.



The family will greet friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Leavitt Funeral Home and other times at the home of his son and daughter-in-law.



Carl was born May 11, 1930 in Anson County, NC a son of the late George Wilson Bennett and the late Mary Elizabeth Moore Bennett.



He was a graduate of Deep Creek High School and Wingate College. He was a veteran of the United States



As a young man, Carl worked at B.C. Moore's Department Store and it was there he met a young lady by the name of Ivah Lee Broome. Their courtship led to marriage that spanned 63 years. His career with B.C. Moore's would span 57 years, retiring as Corporate Secretary. He was a mentor to many of the employees at B.C. Moore's.



Carl grew up in the Deep Creek Community of Wadesboro and attended Deep Creep Baptist Church, where as a young boy he was baptized into church membership. After he and Ivah Lee were married, they were members of Union Grove Baptist Church in Marshville, where he was ordained a deacon, taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir.



The Bennett family later moved to Wadesboro and then united with First Baptist Church, Wadesboro where he served the church as a deacon and taught Sunday school for many years, until declining health.



He was truly devoted to providing the very best for his family. He and his wife were supportive of their families, both immediate and extended, in the role of caregivers. For all his accomplishments, those of being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather were among his greatest.



Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Deneal Bennett of Wadesboro; his granddaughters, Maria Bennett and Emily Bennett both of Wadesboro; his brother, Jay Bennett of Wadesboro; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bobbie and Ray Stegall of Marshville, Carolyn and Robert Gaddy of Oakboro, Lucille Broome of Monroe, and Joanne Parker of Marshville; and his nieces and nephews and their families.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ivah Lee Broome Bennett, by an infant sister, and brother, George W. Bennett, Jr.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.



The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home.

