Carl G. Warren, Jr., age 97, died August 18, 2020 at Elmcroft of Little Avenue in Charlotte. Carl was born and raised in Belmont, NC, son of the late Carl G. Warren, Sr. and Mary Parker Warren. Carl knew how to light up a room with his smile, and he never missed the chance for a hug or a handshake. He had a sincere interest in people and loved listening to their stories. He made a lasting impression on just about anyone he met.
Carl was ambitious and fearless from an early age. He graduated from Belmont High School in 1939 and moved with his parents to Shannon, GA, where his dad had taken a job as a textile plant foreman. One Sunday afternoon, Carl knocked on the front door of the President's house at the Darlington School in nearby Rome. The President greeted him and asked what he could do for him. Carl said, "I'm Carl Warren and I want to play football for Darlington". The President was so impressed that he called the football coach and arranged a try-out. Carl was on the Darlington football team in the fall.
After a brief stint working in the Mobile, AL shipyards, Carl served in the United States Army in World War II. He then attended and graduated from the University of Chattanooga (now UT-C), where he played football and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He was a proud life-long Moccasin.After graduation, Carl traveled through Texas and the deep South selling soaps and cleaners. He carried large product displays in a van and set them up in general stores. Some displays were quite elaborate with moving parts, much like department store windows, and they drew crowds that delighted him.
After returning to Chattanooga in the early 1950's, Carl settled down and married the former Ruth Jacoway, whom he met in college. Carl and Ruth moved to Charlotte in 1957 with their infant daughter Glenda and never left. Son Frank later joined the family. Providing for his family was his top priority. His grandson, Will, was the joy of his life.
Carl was a natural salesman. He traveled extensively selling thread to large apparel manufacturers for 35 years. If you bought a pair of Wrangler jeans or Hanes underwear in the 1960's to 1980's, it was probably made with thread he sold.
Carl was an avid golfer with a blistering drive. He was nicknamed "Moose" because he hit the ball like the late great Julius ("Moose") Boros. Friends would chant "Moose" as Carl stepped up to the tee because they knew he would smack it out of view. He was especially proud of a hole-in-one in Southern Pines. After retirement, he was active in the U.S. Senior Games and always qualified for the national competition, where he medaled six times. Even though confined to a wheelchair the last two years of his life, he never stopped asking when he might be able to get back out on the course.
Carl was a faithful member of Providence United Methodist Church for 55 years. He served the church in a variety of capacities, but his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his friends in the Wesley Men's Class. He helped organize numerous golf outings for a devoted group that took fellowship and fun seriously - and competition, less so. The family thanks class members for picking him up for Sunday School and returning him home every week for several years. Carl was also a regular at the Central (now Dowd) YMCA, and he volunteered with the Men's Shelter of Charlotte and the Red Cross.
Carl was pre-deceased by his wife, Ruth J. Warren, a brother, William P. Warren of Newnan, GA, and two sisters, Ione M. Owen of Forsyth, GA and Mary Ellen Sanford of Mt. Pleasant, NC. He is survived by his sister Doris Braswell of Athens, GA; two children, Glenda (Dick Green), and Frank (Scott Grant), all of Charlotte; grandson William Lynch of Louisville, KY; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff of Elmcroft for their exemplary care over the last year. Also Bill Jeffries, a minister at Providence UMC, for his faithful visits and support.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no funeral is planned. Burial will be private at the Providence UMC columbarium. Please share your memories at www.throbertson.com
. Memorials may be sent to Providence United Methodist Church or the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.