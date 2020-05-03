Carl Stinson
Carl Kent Stinson FORT MILL, SC - Calvin Kent Stinson of Fort Mill, SC left his life and went to his next on April 20th, 2020, due to an head on collision. Survived by his wife, Nancy Stinson, son, Devin Stinson, daughter, Naomi Esperanza, sisters, Irene Ficks and Sandra Stinson and brother, Kenny Stinson. Calvin was pre-deceased by his brother, Charles Stinson. A true Southern gentleman Calvin was always willing to help someone with a problem. Calvin's friend knew he was always upbeat, always positive and always there if you needed him. We all wish you could have met Calvin, he was just that great of a person. He worked as welder but had the heart of a lion. We would like to believe that in the future we have more people like Calvin Stinson in the world. You will always be loved and never forgotten.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 3, 2020.
