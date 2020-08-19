1/1
Carl Walker Todd
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A true gentleman and member of "The Greatest Generation", loving husband and father, Carl Walker Todd of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away at age 100 on August 16, 2020, at the Stewart Health Center at The Cypress of Charlotte.

Carl, a Charlotte native, was born August 8, 1920 to parents Nettie Jane Griffin Todd and Clyde Walker Todd. He grew up on Lexington Avenue and graduated from Central High School in 1939. In World War II, he served in the Aleutian Islands for the US Army, during which time he met the love of his life, Dot, in Alberta, Canada, his wife of 74 years. After returning from service, he and Dot made their home in Charlotte, where they raised four children. He joined Southern Bell Telephone Company where he served for thirty-nine years as an electrical engineer until retirement. He lived his faith as a dedicated, lifelong member of Sardis Presbyterian Church.

Carl was a man of great integrity, hardworking, honest beyond measure, clever and resourceful, yet modest and gentle. Known for his abilities in electronics, woodworking, and building projects of any kind, these skills continued into his retirement years where he also enjoyed gardening, golfing, traveling, and most of all, celebrating life with family and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Helen Todd Dean, and survived by his beloved wife, Dot, their four children; Susan Todd Nash and spouse Barton Joseph Nash, Carl David Todd and spouse Cheryl McArthur Todd, Donald Wayne Todd and spouse Deborah Jackson Todd, Allyson Todd Smith and spouse Jerry Neal Smith, nine grandchildren; Matthew Todd Hooker, Kristin Blythe Hooker, Whitney Elizabeth Hooker, Ivy Nichole Todd, Walker Russ Todd, Austin Carl Todd, Stuart Lane Todd, Morgan Noelle Smith, Julia Clarke Smith, and niece, Marcia Dean Evans.

He will be lovingly remembered for his kindness to all, his patience, honesty, and his deep love for his family. With so many cherished memories of him, his family is grateful for the wisdom and inspiration he gave them all.

The Todd family extends heartfelt thanks to his dedicated caregivers at the Stewart Health Center at The Cypress of Charlotte, and to Hospice of Charlotte for their loving care and attention.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to A Child's Place.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved