A true gentleman and member of "The Greatest Generation", loving husband and father, Carl Walker Todd of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away at age 100 on August 16, 2020, at the Stewart Health Center at The Cypress of Charlotte.



Carl, a Charlotte native, was born August 8, 1920 to parents Nettie Jane Griffin Todd and Clyde Walker Todd. He grew up on Lexington Avenue and graduated from Central High School in 1939. In World War II, he served in the Aleutian Islands for the US Army, during which time he met the love of his life, Dot, in Alberta, Canada, his wife of 74 years. After returning from service, he and Dot made their home in Charlotte, where they raised four children. He joined Southern Bell Telephone Company where he served for thirty-nine years as an electrical engineer until retirement. He lived his faith as a dedicated, lifelong member of Sardis Presbyterian Church.



Carl was a man of great integrity, hardworking, honest beyond measure, clever and resourceful, yet modest and gentle. Known for his abilities in electronics, woodworking, and building projects of any kind, these skills continued into his retirement years where he also enjoyed gardening, golfing, traveling, and most of all, celebrating life with family and friends.



He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Helen Todd Dean, and survived by his beloved wife, Dot, their four children; Susan Todd Nash and spouse Barton Joseph Nash, Carl David Todd and spouse Cheryl McArthur Todd, Donald Wayne Todd and spouse Deborah Jackson Todd, Allyson Todd Smith and spouse Jerry Neal Smith, nine grandchildren; Matthew Todd Hooker, Kristin Blythe Hooker, Whitney Elizabeth Hooker, Ivy Nichole Todd, Walker Russ Todd, Austin Carl Todd, Stuart Lane Todd, Morgan Noelle Smith, Julia Clarke Smith, and niece, Marcia Dean Evans.



He will be lovingly remembered for his kindness to all, his patience, honesty, and his deep love for his family. With so many cherished memories of him, his family is grateful for the wisdom and inspiration he gave them all.



The Todd family extends heartfelt thanks to his dedicated caregivers at the Stewart Health Center at The Cypress of Charlotte, and to Hospice of Charlotte for their loving care and attention.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to A Child's Place.



