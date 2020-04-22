Carlton Howard Cunningham, 63, of Forrest Ridge Dr., NW, Concord, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 8, 1956 in Mecklenburg County to the late Sam Howard Cunningham and Mable Hailey Cunningham. Carlton was educated in the Mecklenburg County School System and was a graduate of Garinger High School. Carlton was formerly employed as a Stage Technician/Musician (Guitar). Visitation will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Clark Funeral Home, Inc. from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Services will be held on Thursday, April 23, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM, Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Charlotte, NC. Those who remain to cherish fond memories are his wife, Ella B. Cunningham of the home; one son, Jamahl Evans of Concord; his mother, Mable H. Cunningham of Charlotte; two sisters, Rosetta Cunningham and Teresa Watson (Roger) both of Charlotte and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

