1/
Carma M. Lenz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carma M. Lenz
December 3, 2020
Charlotte, South Carolina - Carma M. Lenz, 81, of Charlotte, NC, died on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Born in Utica, NY, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Carma Allen Gabel. She graduated from U.F.A. and Utica College. Ms. Lenz sang with the Charlotte Oratorio and the Charlotte Chamber Singers.
She is survived by her sister, Catherine Nasgowitz of Fountain Inn; her nieces, Lisa Bachtel and Pamela (Paul) Smith; her nephew, Kris (Michelle) Nasgowitz; her great-niece, Violette Bachtel; and her great-nephews, Griffin and Tanner Bachtel.
She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Scott Lenz; and her brother-in-law, Herbert George Nasgowitz.
Cannon Byrd Funeral Home, Fountain Inn, SC is assisting the family. www.CannonByrd.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved