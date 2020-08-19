1/1
Carol Ann Burch
1957 - 2020
On Aug. 9, 2020, Carol Ann Burch was called to accept well-deserved wings, and rejoin her heavenly family. She was 63 years young.

Carol's life passion was caring for others. Her kindness touched the lives of countless patients and families over a 40+ year intensive care unit nursing career.

"Mama Burch" was always eager to help whether singing and playing guitar in the church choir, organizing for her bowling league, coaching softball, serving as a marching band mom, writing for the community newsletter, leading the "twisties" on motorcycle club rides, or training and mentoring hundreds of nurses.

Her greatest joy was her large family, and all her children are proud to call her mom. Carol is survived by 5 children and their spouses, 12 grandchildren, and the devoted husband she affectionately called "her polar bear."

A celebration of her life will be held from 1-4pm on Sat., Aug. 22, 2020 at the Burch family home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation pledge to a legacy being created in her name: A scholarship for nursing students intending to serve in the intensive care unit.

View a full obituary and leave condolences online at www.heritagecares.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Burch family home
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Indian Trail Chapel
4431 Old Monroe Rd
Indian Trail, NC 28079
(704) 821-2960
