Carol Kehoe, 83, passed away on Wednesday February 19, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1936 in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of the late Carl and Gladys (McCarthy) Finkbeiner.



Carol was a 1954 graduate of Most Holy Rosary High School in Syracuse, NY, and attended LeMoyne College thereafter. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years, raising four children, prior to working more than 30 years for State Farm Insurance with the late Joe Deese, and then with John Harvey on Park Road in Charlotte.



Upon moving to Charlotte in 1971, she became a faithful member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church, and once retired, was active in Bible studies and served in various volunteer capacities. Throughout her life, she was an avid bridge player, making many good friends with whom she traveled across the country as well as internationally.



Carol was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by three children: Debbie (Ron) Hudson, Terri (Mike) Kelly, and Mike (Montse) Kehoe; five grandchildren: Angela (Dave) Pilcher, Joe (April) Swain, Christina Eaton, Cayci Eaton, and Sofia Kehoe; three step-grandchildren: Jennifer (Chris) Thayer, Jeremy (Niki) Hudson, Emily Kelly; five great-grandchildren: Benjamin Pilcher, Christopher Pilcher, Charlotte Swain, J.J. Swain, and Lorelei Swain; two step-great-grandchildren: Cambridge Thayer and Berkeley Thayer. She was preceded in death by one son, Jack Kehoe.



On Monday, February 24th at 11:00 am, a visitation will be held at Harry & Bryant Funeral Home, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, with a funeral service following at 12 noon.



Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.



