"Carol has died. Car for sale."



That is the obituary that Carol Ann Green Cass wrote for herself. But her family could not let that be the end of the story.



Carol, 74, a resident of Wake Forest, died on April 30, 2019 in Raleigh, of complications from cancer. She was born on December 14, 1944 in Panama City, Florida, the oldest child of Jay Robert Green and Ruth Buresh Green. Carol grew up in Charlotte, graduating from Myers Park High School in 1962. She attended Meredith College for a time and years later, while working and a single mom, Carol obtained her degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.



Carol possessed both stunning beauty and a towering intellect. Throughout her life, she mastered a number of fields, including owning her own mortgage brokerage, working in real estate and insurance sales, book distribution, as a paralegal, and managing a sound studio. For the past 19 years, she served as part of the Decedent Care Team at Duke University Hospital in Durham.



Carol was a force of nature. During the 1980's, she was life of the party for her "KDNA" social circle in Charlotte, and over the years, her creative spirit shown in mischievous ways: from signing Liz and Robb's school physician forms with the name "P.D. Trician," eagerly confronting parents of loud toddlers in restaurants, haggling with the Christmas tree salesman only to post-date the check for a year later, or concealing the real reason her mother's church circle loved the meatloaf containing special "oregano" that somehow found its way into the freezer. Carol's acerbic wit spared no targets, her "dingy" martini recipe perplexed many a waiter, and holding court with her cousins at Green family reunions always reinvigorated her eccentric charm. The family marveled at how Carol's crafty stubbornness was outmatched only by her capacity to hold a grudge over the most trivial of blunders. But she loved animals at least as much as people, readily worked two jobs when needed to support her children, and woe be unto the school administrator if Carol felt her kids were slighted.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandra G. Tamplin. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth C. "Liz" Stafford (Mark) of Winston-Salem, her son, Robert C. "Robb" Cass, Jr. (Sherrie) of Raleigh, grandchildren Andrew G. Stafford of Harrisonburg, VA, Sydney C. Cass of Wilmington, William R. "Will" Stafford of Winston-Salem, Tyler G. Cass of Raleigh, her brother, Michael A. Green of Kernersville, nephews John L. Capes (Vickie) of Jamestown, Bradley M. Green of Vale, Frank H. Tamplin, Jr. of Charlotte, and niece Laura G. Skvoretz (Chris) of Huntersville.



A celebration of Carol's life will take place at 2:00 p.m on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest, NC 27587. The family will visit with friends from 1-2 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Carol's memory be made to Transitions Life Care of Raleigh,

