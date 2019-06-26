Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol C. Ruderman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Carver Ruderman announces her passing on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 97. Born in West Orange, New Jersey in 1922, she was the second of five children of James and Grace Schmied.



A class valedictorian at Madison High School in New Jersey, Carol received a bachelor's degree in psychology from Smith College. She went on to earn a master of social work from Columbia University. During graduate school she met her husband of 60 years, I. Warren Ruderman. In 1945 they married. Her work career was as a school social worker at the Haworth Middle School.



Carol was an avid tennis player and always enjoyed sports and nature, particularly walking in the forest and bird watching. She possessed a keen intellect and had many interests - music, chess and bridge, among others. With up to 100 tournament games per year, in the 1980s Carol was one of the most active female chess players in the United States.



After the death of her husband, Carol moved to The Pines at Davidson. There she made many new friends and continued to pursue her hobbies as well as writing for the community newsletter. Up until days before her passing, she delighted the residents and staff at The Pines with impromptu piano concerts in the residents' lounge.



Carol was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. Well into her 90s, she remembered all of their birthdays and wedding anniversaries. She will be sorely missed and remembered for her wit, eloquence and intellectual curiosity about a broad range of topics.



She is survived by her four children Barbara, Clifford, William and Genevieve, her sister Betty Lee Danner, 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, 29 June at the Davidson United Methodist Church, 233 South Main Street with Rev. Linda Zastovnik presiding. Memorial contributions can be made to The Wilderness Society or The Charlotte Symphony.



