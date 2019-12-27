Carol Gorelick, age 80, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 25, 2019. The world has lost a truly unique, larger than life mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, aunt and style guru.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Weiner (Delia Champion); her son, David Weiner (Shawn Carni) and David's children: Rachel (Caleb Griffin), Aaron and Sara; great-granddaughter, Ava; step-son, Jeffrey Gorelick (Bari) and their children: Josh, Gabe and Jonah; step-son, Scott (Dana) and their children: Zachary (Hannah), Elyssa and Madeline; and step-daughter, P'ninah Miriam Gimbel (Yisrael Ori Gimbel). She is also survived by her brother, Robert Nacdimen, (Marcia) and their daughter, Hali.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Carol's memory to Jewish Family Services of Charlotte-Shalom Park, 5007 Providence Rd.â€¨Suite 105, Charlotte, NC 28226.
The funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 in the chapel at The Hebrew Cemetery, 1801 Statesville Ave., Charlotte, NC 28206.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 27, 2019