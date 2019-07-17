Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol JoAnn (May) McKnight. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center 5505 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-568-0023 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Grace Crossing Church 5600 Rocky River Road Charlotte , NC View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Grace Crossing Church 5600 Rocky River Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol "JoAnn" McKnight of Concord, NC unexpectedly entered heavens gates on July 14 2019. She died peacefully surrounded by her beloved family. Born May 25, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri, she is predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Joe Spinner, her brother Jerry Spinner and the love for her life, Nelson "Mac" McKnight.



JoAnn was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family get togethers and for her church. She was well known for her delicious pound cake and pies. JoAnn's son in laws loved her coconut cream pie and each always thought she made it specifically for them. As her eyesight declined, she enjoyed recalling recipes to allow someone else to whip up her favorite desserts and meals.



JoAnn was a true servant of God and was happiest when she was giving her time to the church.



As her beloved husband's health declined, she sat diligently by him, taking care of him around the clock. When he passed away, her heart was broken. Married for 61 years and together for 63 years, they were a true testament of unconditional love and dedication.



She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Holidays and birthdays were her favorite times as the large family joined together to laugh and enJOY the love they share. JoAnn loved her role as the matriarch of the family. She was a quiet and compassionate protector of all of her family members.



JoAnn is survived by her children Natalie McKnight, Cheryl Brown (Terry) and Rhonda Wood



(Ken); 8 grandchildren and their spouses and 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her aunt Gertrude Lawson who was like a sister to her, her sister in law Carolyn Spinner, sister in law Wanda Higdon and many other nieces and nephews.



She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. We are comforted knowing that we will be reunited again one day.



A time of visitation will be held at Grace Crossing Church 5600 Rocky River Road Charlotte, NC 28215 on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 with the memorial service at 1:00.



In lieu of ï¬‚owers the family asks that you make donations to or to her church Grace Crossing.



Condolences may be made at

