Carol Marie (Brown) Hosseini (1961 - 2020)
Obituary
Carol Marie Brown Hosseini, 58, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House.

Born in Fayetteville on September 16, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Reverend James Collins Parker Brown and Charlotte Edith Churchill Brown.

Carol worked as a Pedorthist in Cornelius. She was also a talented stained glass artist and choral soprano.

She is survived by her son, Bryce Hosseini; brothers, Wesley F. Brown and James R. Brown; sister, Ginger Gray; and her former husband, Farhad Hosseini.

The family will hold a private graveside service Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Heifer International.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 13, 2020
