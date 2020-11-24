Carol Miller
August 22, 1938 - November 19, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Carol Simpson-Miller, 82, our spirited mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and wife, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Carol was born on August 22, 1938, the daughter of the late Paul and Lucile Simpson. She was a proud and life-long resident of Charlotte, NC.
Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond "Ray" Miller. Carol and Ray were married for 54 years. In their life together they enjoyed taking road trips, loved playing pinochle and cribbage, slow dancing after dinner and spending quality time with their family and friends.
Carol was the cherished mother of Angela Miller, Kip Archibaud, Jana (Oz) Zuloaga, Crystal (Lee) Hembree, Sandra (Buzz) Dooley, Marva Griffin and Mary Rae Pabon. The much-loved grandmother of Jessica (Marie) Shubert, Christian (Amanda) Finnie, Eric, Isabella, Olivia, Sean, Jason and Kymberly. She is also survived by her dear sisters, Nancy and Sandy and her nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie.
Carol had an endless curiosity and this attributed to the many experiences in her 82 years of life. After raising her children, at the age of 42 she returned to school to become a Certified Medical Transcriptionist, entering the workforce until her retirement at age 60. She was a lifelong lover of the arts and enjoyed the theater, film and multiple genres of music. She appeared in two B-movie horror films in the 1970s, won blue ribbon awards for her ceramics, was a member of the Charlotte Writer's Club and won various awards for her creative short stories. She was proud of her Scottish and Irish ancestry and loved telling stories from her childhood. She participated in an interview for the Southern Oral History Program which is archived in the UNC Charlotte Archives. She also participated in the Charlotte Senior Games, competing in horseshoes and basketball. Throughout her life she embraced many hobbies and activities; singing with her siblings, learning the catechism, reading world history, cooking, playing Bingo, watching Jeopardy, playing games with her family, long-winded phone conversations with her loved ones, laughing at British TV, passing time on her front porch swing, playing in the rain and the flora and fauna of her Southern surroundings.
Above all, Carol loved her family fiercely. She was one of a kind, smart, talented, witty, competitive and spunky. Her death leaves a void in the lives of all that knew her and she will be missed and loved forever.
Carol's family has given the family of Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home the privilege of caring for her and for them. A gathering will take place at the funeral home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews, NC 28105 starting at 1:30 on Wednesday, November 25. A Celebration of Life Service will follow in the chapel at 2:30. Interment to take place at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Road, Charlotte, NC 28227. Please visit Carol's online memorial at www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com
to share memories, photos, condolences and to obtain the webcasting link for remote viewing.