There is no doubt that Carol has moved to the front of the line to get into Heaven because no one will be more deserving of entry. She has helped people who were less fortunate all of her life - kids with cerebral palsy, residents of nursing homes, children with special needs, elderly women who were in a "circle" that she led at her church, kids who needed help with their studies, and many others.
Carol was born in DeFuniak Springs, Florida and grew up in Pensacola. She and her brother, Edward, were the children of Harold and Marjorie Moore. She attended Pensacola public schools and Pensacola Junior College before going to work as a secretary at the Chemstrand Company (later Monsanto) and later worked as executive assistant to the Provost of the University of West Florida. Carol met her future husband, Jim, who also worked at Monsanto as a mechanical engineer - they celebrated their fifty-third anniversary in April.
Carol had an excellent sense of humor and was a very outgoing extrovert who could talk to anyone and made friends with everyone. She made a lot of very good friends and remembered the names of most of the people she met. She considered family, faith, and friends as her blessings.
Carol's death occurred at Southminster Retirement Center on May 30, 2020 where she was a resident of their nursing facility. She was seventy-six years old and had a progressive lung disease which required full-time oxygen for the last four years of her life. Carol is survived by her husband Jim, her daughters Gina, Becky, and Sherry, and her grandson Ethan. She is also survived by her brother Edward and his wife Ginger and their three children and eight grandchildren and Jim's sister, Jean, and her family. A special thanks to Dr. Scott Furney for his continuing care for Carol which included visits to her home and to Southminster.
Carol was an active member of Methodist churches in Pensacola, St. Louis, and Charlotte where she was a leader at Providence United Methodist for thirty seven years. She received a life-time achievement award for her efforts when she was president of the United Methodist Women. Carol also served on the church council and was president of the Board of Trustees. In addition, she was a member of the Chipley Bible Class, Mecklenburg Ministries, and Christ Care and Live Wires groups. Outside of the church, Carol was president of the Carmel Junior High PTA and the South Mecklenburg H.S. PTA. She was a member of the community women's club and a small group of women who called themselves the lunch bunch.
Carol was very proud of all of her family, especially her children and her grandson, Ethan. She will be dearly missed.
A private service for family only is being planned with a public memorial service later when the restrictions from the virus are eased. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Providence Methodist Church at 2810 Providence Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28211.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.