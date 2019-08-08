Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol (Johnston) Murray. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Berea Baptist Church Service 2:00 PM Berea Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Johnston Murray, 81, of Mooresville, went home to be with her Lord, Savior, and husband on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Charlotte.



She was born on February 19, 1938 in Mooresville, NC, to the late Norman Blaine and Ruby Smith Johnston. Mrs. Murray was a member of Berea Baptist Church in Mooresville. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her family was her true source of happiness; they were her heart and soul.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Buddy Eugene Murray; sister, Frances Kistler; sister-in-law, Jennie Johnston; and brother-in-law, Jack Murray.



She is survived by her daughter, Robin Bailey and husband, Michael; her grandchildren, Brandon Sweagon and James Bailey and wife, Rachel. As well as her great grandchildren, Tucker, Emma, Mack, and August. She was also survived by her siblings Barbara Sellers, Hubert Johnston, Thomas Johnston and wife, Johnnie; and her nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, Nancy Benfield and husband, Mickey, and Judy Murray.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10 from 1:00-2:00 PM with a service following at 2:00 PM at Berea Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph Sparrow and Rev. Wayne White officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Murray family. Condolences may be made to the family at

