1/
Carol Pasquale
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Carol Pasquale, 77, passed away early Tuesday evening October 13, 2020.

Born December 1, 1942 in Reading, PA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Owen Jones and Sarah Schultz Jones.Carol was a member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Concord, NC.

Survivors include her husband, Nicholas Pasquale Jr., 2 daughters, Deborah Pasquale and Theresa Pasquale and 2 brothers, George Jones and Dennis Jones

A memorial mass will be planned at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at aumansinc.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel
6300 Mallard Creek Road
Charlotte, NC 28262
7045963291
