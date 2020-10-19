Carol Pasquale, 77, passed away early Tuesday evening October 13, 2020.
Born December 1, 1942 in Reading, PA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Owen Jones and Sarah Schultz Jones.Ca
rol was a member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Concord, NC.
Survivors include her husband, Nicholas Pasquale Jr., 2 daughters, Deborah Pasquale and Theresa Pasquale and 2 brothers, George Jones and Dennis Jones
A memorial mass will be planned at a later date.
