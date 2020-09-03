1/1
Carol Sebastian White
Carol Sebastian White, 80, of Covenant Woods Drive, Trinity Oaks, Salisbury, died at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Charlotte on September 1, 2020, of two massive strokes.

She was born on November 2, 1939, in Wilkes County, North Carolina, as the first of five children born to the late Loyd and Gertrude Wyatt Sebastian. She was a graduate of Wilkes Central High School and also attended business college to prepare for her life's work. In her earlier years, she worked in businesses in western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee, and central South Carolina. For over two decades, she realized her dream of owning and operating her own clothing stores, Carol's Shop, Inc., and Just Petites, Inc., at Ketner Center, Salisbury, NC. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Salisbury, and volunteered for many years in the gift shop operated by the auxiliary of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She had a constant concern for the welfare of animals, especially dogs, and doted on her mini-Schnauzer fur-babies.

Carol is survived by her husband, The Reverend Dr. Charles Denny White, Jr., of the home; two step-children, Charles Bryan White and his wife, Betsy, of Asheboro, NC, and Kerry Elizabeth Rake and her husband, Chris, of Amherst, New Hampshire; a sister, Ellen S. Lackey, of Wilkesboro, NC, and Granville, OH; two brothers, Curtis Sebastian and his wife, Sherry, of Asheville, NC, and Paul Sebastian and his wife, Debby, of Statesville, NC; two step-grandsons, Ryan and Adam Rake; one step-granddaughter, Tatum White; two nephews, Brandon M. Lackey and his wife, Rachel Karon-Lackey, of Granville, OH, and Jason Spears, of Salisbury, NC; grandnephews, Aidan and Rory Karon-Lackey; and grandnieces, Taylor, Aubrey, Merrin and Laken Karon-Lackey. A sister, Linda S. Spears of Salisbury, died in 1999.

Service: A private family service will be conducted at the columbarium of First United Methodist Church, Salisbury, by The Reverend Dr. Mark Conforti.

Memorials: Memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Church Street, Salisbury, NC 28144, or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Summersett Funeral Home is serving the White family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
