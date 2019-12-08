Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Sikes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Elliott Sikes CHAPEL HILL - Carol Elliott Sikes died unexpectedly at her home at the Cedars of Chapel Hill on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She often said that as a young girl she never imagined the scope and richness of the life she would lead. Carol was born on February 8, 1944, to Ruby and Mitson Elliott in Columbus, Georgia. As a child, Carol loved reading and playing piano. She always enjoyed school, excelling in every subject and participating in a variety of activities from Junior Achievement to playing the French horn in the band. However, Carol would say that the most important thing she accomplished at Columbus High School was meeting the love of her life, Thomas Edward Sikes, Jr. By 1962 when she headed to the University of Georgia on a full scholarship and Tom began college at Emory University, Carol and Tom had determined to join their lives together. Carol, a math major who was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, graduated in only three years at the top of her class, despite the many weekends she spent visiting Tom in Atlanta for dates at the Varsity. While waiting for Tom to complete his studies, Carol revealed an adventurous streak. She moved alone to St. Louis, where she lived at a YWCA residence and worked as a mapmaker for the government after obtaining top secret security clearance. On a rainy but joy-filled August 6, 1966, Carol and Tom married in Columbus, and the next day, headed for Augusta, Georgia where Carol worked as a computer programmer and Tom attended medical school. Over the next few busy years, Carol gave birth to a daughter, Jennifer, and a son, Tommy, as the family and their Siamese cats moved between Charlotte, North Carolina and Pensacola, Florida so that Tom could complete his orthopedic training and naval service. In 1977, the Sikes settled in Concord, North Carolina. Carol helped Tom build his medical practice, serving as his bookkeeper for several years, and she was heavily involved in her children's activities, serving as a Girl Scout leader, swim team volunteer, and chauffer for all manner of sports and activities. Somehow, Carol still found time to join several bridge groups, volunteer with the Medical Auxiliary, play golf, sew stylish clothes, cook gourmet meals, and put her green thumb to work. Carol and Tom began to indulge their love of travel, visiting numerous European countries, the Caribbean, Australia, China, Hawaii, and countless other locations over the next four decades. Favorite locations for travel included wine-producing regions across the world, and the Sikes became involved in numerous wine-related social and charitable groups in the Concord and Charlotte areas. Carol's willingness to embrace adventure continued, as she learned to snow ski and scuba dive, hiked the Cinqua Terra, and rafted the Grand Canyon, among other escapades. When not globe-trotting, Carol rarely missed attending a home game for the Carolina Panthers or the Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats. She also loved cheering on the UGA Bulldogs and became fiercely loyal to her "adopted" Carolina Tarheels. Carol's greatest love (after Tom) was her family. Friends report that she always had proud stories to share about Jennifer and Tommy, and later, her seven grandchildren. Carol and Tom were enormously generous in creating opportunities for the family to be together, from annual family beach weeks to grandparent/grandchild visits at Disney World to "adult kid" trips to Turks & Caicos and Las Vegas. However, Carol's favorite place was much closer to home: Serendipity, their mountain getaway near Blowing Rock. Whether sledding down the driveway, soaking in the hot tub, or enjoying a raucous dinner with the family, this was Carol's Special Place- never more so than on the deck toasting sunset over Grandfather Mountain with a glass of wine. Carol lost her best friend in February 2015 when Tom succumbed to lymphoma. Although her light dimmed with this great loss and her own medical issues, Carol persisted, relocating to be closer to Jennifer and Tommy and their families. Special memories from the Cedars include her Friday ladies' dinner group, Moore Building wine gatherings, playing bridge and canasta, and, of course, Sunday brunches with the kids and grandkids. We are so grateful to have gathered at the Cedars with "Gran" last week for a Thanksgiving meal and Christmas decoration of her home, and that Carol joined Tommy's family for an overnight trip to Serendipity to select a Christmas tree. Carol is survived by her brother Mitson Elliott; sister Anita Merritt; daughter Jennifer Sikes and her husband, Ben Troxler, along with their children Grace Sideris, Will Sideris, Ellen Troxler & Annabel Troxler; son Tommy Sikes and his wife, Kristin Sikes, along with their children Thomas Sikes, Elliott Sikes, and Katie Belle Sikes; as well as family and friends far and wide. Carol did not want a formal memorial service, so please consider this brief recitation a eulogy of sorts for a wonderful woman, wife, mother, and grandmother. The family will honor her wish to have her life celebrated with "good wine, stories, and lots of laughs" at Serendipity as she joins Tom, forever in the mountains and in our memories.

Carol Elliott Sikes CHAPEL HILL - Carol Elliott Sikes died unexpectedly at her home at the Cedars of Chapel Hill on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She often said that as a young girl she never imagined the scope and richness of the life she would lead. Carol was born on February 8, 1944, to Ruby and Mitson Elliott in Columbus, Georgia. As a child, Carol loved reading and playing piano. She always enjoyed school, excelling in every subject and participating in a variety of activities from Junior Achievement to playing the French horn in the band. However, Carol would say that the most important thing she accomplished at Columbus High School was meeting the love of her life, Thomas Edward Sikes, Jr. By 1962 when she headed to the University of Georgia on a full scholarship and Tom began college at Emory University, Carol and Tom had determined to join their lives together. Carol, a math major who was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, graduated in only three years at the top of her class, despite the many weekends she spent visiting Tom in Atlanta for dates at the Varsity. While waiting for Tom to complete his studies, Carol revealed an adventurous streak. She moved alone to St. Louis, where she lived at a YWCA residence and worked as a mapmaker for the government after obtaining top secret security clearance. On a rainy but joy-filled August 6, 1966, Carol and Tom married in Columbus, and the next day, headed for Augusta, Georgia where Carol worked as a computer programmer and Tom attended medical school. Over the next few busy years, Carol gave birth to a daughter, Jennifer, and a son, Tommy, as the family and their Siamese cats moved between Charlotte, North Carolina and Pensacola, Florida so that Tom could complete his orthopedic training and naval service. In 1977, the Sikes settled in Concord, North Carolina. Carol helped Tom build his medical practice, serving as his bookkeeper for several years, and she was heavily involved in her children's activities, serving as a Girl Scout leader, swim team volunteer, and chauffer for all manner of sports and activities. Somehow, Carol still found time to join several bridge groups, volunteer with the Medical Auxiliary, play golf, sew stylish clothes, cook gourmet meals, and put her green thumb to work. Carol and Tom began to indulge their love of travel, visiting numerous European countries, the Caribbean, Australia, China, Hawaii, and countless other locations over the next four decades. Favorite locations for travel included wine-producing regions across the world, and the Sikes became involved in numerous wine-related social and charitable groups in the Concord and Charlotte areas. Carol's willingness to embrace adventure continued, as she learned to snow ski and scuba dive, hiked the Cinqua Terra, and rafted the Grand Canyon, among other escapades. When not globe-trotting, Carol rarely missed attending a home game for the Carolina Panthers or the Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats. She also loved cheering on the UGA Bulldogs and became fiercely loyal to her "adopted" Carolina Tarheels. Carol's greatest love (after Tom) was her family. Friends report that she always had proud stories to share about Jennifer and Tommy, and later, her seven grandchildren. Carol and Tom were enormously generous in creating opportunities for the family to be together, from annual family beach weeks to grandparent/grandchild visits at Disney World to "adult kid" trips to Turks & Caicos and Las Vegas. However, Carol's favorite place was much closer to home: Serendipity, their mountain getaway near Blowing Rock. Whether sledding down the driveway, soaking in the hot tub, or enjoying a raucous dinner with the family, this was Carol's Special Place- never more so than on the deck toasting sunset over Grandfather Mountain with a glass of wine. Carol lost her best friend in February 2015 when Tom succumbed to lymphoma. Although her light dimmed with this great loss and her own medical issues, Carol persisted, relocating to be closer to Jennifer and Tommy and their families. Special memories from the Cedars include her Friday ladies' dinner group, Moore Building wine gatherings, playing bridge and canasta, and, of course, Sunday brunches with the kids and grandkids. We are so grateful to have gathered at the Cedars with "Gran" last week for a Thanksgiving meal and Christmas decoration of her home, and that Carol joined Tommy's family for an overnight trip to Serendipity to select a Christmas tree. Carol is survived by her brother Mitson Elliott; sister Anita Merritt; daughter Jennifer Sikes and her husband, Ben Troxler, along with their children Grace Sideris, Will Sideris, Ellen Troxler & Annabel Troxler; son Tommy Sikes and his wife, Kristin Sikes, along with their children Thomas Sikes, Elliott Sikes, and Katie Belle Sikes; as well as family and friends far and wide. Carol did not want a formal memorial service, so please consider this brief recitation a eulogy of sorts for a wonderful woman, wife, mother, and grandmother. The family will honor her wish to have her life celebrated with "good wine, stories, and lots of laughs" at Serendipity as she joins Tom, forever in the mountains and in our memories. Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close