Carol Suzanne White passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of seventy-four. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and life partner of 38 years, John David Thompson, on June 3, 2019.



Despite her pint-sized frame, Carol was give-or-take a hundred pounds of personality, kindness, generosity, spunk, and wit. Born December 1, 1945 in Harford County, MD to Suzanne Cossette White and Henry Hollis White, Carol graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in French from Elmira College. She also achieved a Masters of Education from the University of Buffalo. From the age of five into her early twenties, Carol was a ballet dancer and also joined a modern dance group in Buffalo.



During her career, Carol served in Washington, DC as one of the first female mainframe software developers at the US Office of Personnel Management, progressing to manage the team that worked on federal employee retirement programs. She was also recognized in 2000 for her contributions as a member of the President's Y2K Council.



Carol had a great love of Italian culture, its people, language, and lifestyle; she and Dave traveled to Tuscany each year in the fall. She was interested in art, history, theater, dance, classical music, folk music, and sports of every kind, especially curling. She was honored as a founding member and benefactor of the Charlotte Curling Club.



She is survived by her loving and equally spirited mother, Suzanne White of Venice, FL, as well as her beloved cat Regina "Gigi" (the queen). Extended family members, a vast network of dear friends from the Charlotte Curling Club, Charlotte Herb Guild, Stonehaven Book Club, Yoga and Pilates groups, Mahjong group, and CAST community theater volunteer group will miss her presence and contributions dearly as well. Whether as a daughter, wife, aunt, friend, or mentor, Carol made every person feel as if they were the most important person in her life, so her absence is felt a hundredfold. She will be dearly missed.



A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm Sunday January 5th at Charlotte Curling Club 6525 Old Statesville Rd. Charlotte, NC 28269. In lieu of flowers we ask that contributions be made to Sticks and Stones Curling.



